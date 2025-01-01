Menu
<p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2><strong>2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – $5,900 + tax</strong><br><strong>VIN:</strong> 2GNALDEK0C6331810<br><strong>Mileage:</strong> 227,656 km<br><strong>Carfax Available</strong></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2>Reliable SUV that’s ready for winter and daily driving, written to be quick and easy for buyers to scan.<span aria-label=How to Write Vehicle Descriptions | Car Selling ... data-state=closed>​</span></p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2><strong>Key Features:</strong><br>✅ New winter tires<br>✅ Backup camera<br>✅ 2 keys<br>✅ FWD – great on fuel and easy to maintain<br>✅ Power options – windows, locks<br>✅ A/C & cruise control</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2>📍 <strong>Hiru Auto Sales & Service</strong> | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg<br>📞 <strong>Call/Text (431) 816-7269</strong> to book a test drive today!</p><p class=my-2 [&+p]:mt-4 [&_strong:has(+br)]:inline-block [&_strong:has(+br)]:pb-2>#ChevyEquinox #EquinoxLT #FWD #WinterTires #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #UsedSUV</p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

227,656 KM

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

13326755

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,656KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK0C6331810

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,656 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-XXXX

204-589-6047

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2012 Chevrolet Equinox