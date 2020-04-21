Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,978KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889601
  • Stock #: 396090
  • VIN: 2GNFLEE53C6195453
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

