2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience Cruise Control

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Steering wheel, audio controls

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Fog lights, front halogen

Roof rails, charcoal

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

All wheel drive, active electronic

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground

Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper

Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.