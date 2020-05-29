Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,624KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5144468
  • Stock #: T20318A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK2C6150649
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Roof Rail Cross Bars
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Rear cargo security cover
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Lights, Halogen uplevel projector style -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
  • Fascia, body colour with chrome skid plates
  • Roof rails, charcoal, chrome inserts
  • Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
  • Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
  • Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2018 Ford Fusion SE
 0 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 69,851 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 64,051 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory