2012 Chevrolet Equinox

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Roof Rail Cross Bars
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Rear cargo security cover
- Brake/transmission interlock
- 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
- Bluetooth Connection
- Outside temperature in radio display
- Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Smart Device Integration
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
- Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
- Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Fog lights, front halogen
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Door handles, chrome
- Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic
- 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
- ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
- Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Lights, Halogen uplevel projector style -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
- Fascia, body colour with chrome skid plates
- Roof rails, charcoal, chrome inserts
- Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
- Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
- Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
- Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
- Requires Subscription
