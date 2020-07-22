Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

95,616 KM

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

95,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5617833
  Stock #: F3B8RK
  VIN: 2GNFLCEK3C6359777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,616 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition
Cloth Seats
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

