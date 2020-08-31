2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Wheels Telematics Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Reading Lamps-Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Windows-Power Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum Gasoline Fuel System

