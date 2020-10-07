Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,699

+ tax & licensing
$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT | Locally Owned | FWD | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Power Group |

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT | Locally Owned | FWD | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Power Group |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$10,699

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6121947
  • Stock #: F3AUKC
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK8C6340772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AUKC
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Bluetooth Connectivity
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

