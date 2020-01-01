Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

119,249 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Locally Owned | AWD |

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Locally Owned | AWD |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

119,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6259242
  Stock #: F3NA7U
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK2C6248861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2012 Chevrolet Equinox Silver LT AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Heated door mirrors, MP3 decoder, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, XM Satellite Radio.

2.4L I4 DI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic AWD Odometer is 17784 kilometers below market average!



Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

