2012 Chevrolet Equinox

147,607 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,607KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6853244
  Stock #: 2476
  VIN: 2GNFLEEKXC6133747

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Mileage 147,607 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US

@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

