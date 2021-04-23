Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

276,000 KM

Details

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

276,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7020773
  • Stock #: 4086
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK7C6238738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4086
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2012 Chevrolet Equinox   276 000KM, FWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


5 PASSENGER


AIR BAG DUAL


AIR CONDITION


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER DRIVER SEAT


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


And More!


 


Asking $5999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

