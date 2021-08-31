Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

72,576 KM

Details Description Features

$11,806

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,806

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7756527
  3. 7756527
  4. 7756527
  5. 7756527
  6. 7756527
  7. 7756527
  8. 7756527
  9. 7756527
  10. 7756527
  11. 7756527
  12. 7756527
  13. 7756527
  14. 7756527
  15. 7756527
  16. 7756527
  17. 7756527
  18. 7756527
  19. 7756527
  20. 7756527
  21. 7756527
  22. 7756527
  23. 7756527
  24. 7756527
  25. 7756527
Contact Seller
Sale

$11,806

+ taxes & licensing

72,576KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756527
  • Stock #: F461KA
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1C6257284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,688 KM
$37,726 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 161,880 KM
$19,841 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 108,784 KM
$16,664 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory