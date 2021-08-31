2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Sale $11,806 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 5 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7756527

7756527 Stock #: F461KA

F461KA VIN: 2GNALBEK1C6257284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,576 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Cloth Interior Audio Aux Input Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

