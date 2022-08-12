2012 Chevrolet Equinox

$5,974 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8974468

8974468 Stock #: F4NXDR

F4NXDR VIN: 2GNFLEEK0C6167809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive All wheel drive, active electronic Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life Exhaust system, stainless steel, single Stabilizer bars, front and rear Suspension system, soft ride suspension Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI) Generator, 120 amp Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine) Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Door handles, body colour Spare tire, compact spare Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass Fog lights, front halogen Roof rails, charcoal Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Front air conditioning 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features Ambient lighting on instrument panel Outside temperature in radio display Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard Steering column, tilt and telescopic Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Steering wheel, leather wrapped Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage Power windows, express down, all 4 windows Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area Glove box, non-locking Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console Rear seat armrest, with cupholders Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Brake/transmission interlock Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering wheel, audio controls Antenna, roof mounted Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

