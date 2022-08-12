Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

183,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,974

+ tax & licensing
$5,974

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT ***AS-IS***

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT ***AS-IS***

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 8974468
  2. 8974468
$5,974

+ taxes & licensing

183,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8974468
  Stock #: F4NXDR
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK0C6167809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4NXDR
  • Mileage 183,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Fog lights, front halogen
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Front air conditioning
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering wheel, audio controls
Antenna, roof mounted
Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

