Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

85,313 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

| AWD | 2LT | Heated Seats | Power Rear Hatch | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

| AWD | 2LT | Heated Seats | Power Rear Hatch | Remote Start

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 9279310
  2. 9279310
  3. 9279310
  4. 9279310
  5. 9279310
  6. 9279310
  7. 9279310
  8. 9279310
  9. 9279310
  10. 9279310
  11. 9279310
  12. 9279310
  13. 9279310
  14. 9279310
  15. 9279310
  16. 9279310
  17. 9279310
  18. 9279310
  19. 9279310
  20. 9279310
  21. 9279310
  22. 9279310
  23. 9279310
  24. 9279310
  25. 9279310
  26. 9279310
  27. 9279310
  28. 9279310
  29. 9279310
  30. 9279310
  31. 9279310
  32. 9279310
  33. 9279310
  34. 9279310
  35. 9279310
  36. 9279310
Contact Seller

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

85,313KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9279310
  • Stock #: 3089
  • VIN: 2GNFLNEK6C6123006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,313 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Buick Enclave A...
 186,219 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey W...
 210,000 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 167,843 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory