2012 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Description

$14,986

+ tax & licensing
$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS, LOCAL ONE OWNER !! ONLY 83 000KMS!! YES 83 000KMS!!

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS, LOCAL ONE OWNER !! ONLY 83 000KMS!! YES 83 000KMS!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9690604
  VIN: 1g1zb5eu0cf140618

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR AN ECONOMICAL LOW KM SEDAN? ON A LIMITED BUDGET? THEN HERE IT IS!! NICELY EQUIPPED 4 DOOR SEDAN WITH ONLY 83 000KMS!! YES ONLY 83 000KMS!! ONE OWNER MANITABA ORIGINAL WITH ZERO ACCIDENTS!! CAR HAS ALWAYS BEEN SERVICED @ VICKAR CHEVROLET! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $14,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-XXXX

204-941-9080

