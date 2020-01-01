Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,401KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4433088
  • Stock #: N9353A
  • VIN: KL77P2EM0CK558289
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Elegantly expressive, this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando LT turns even the most discerning heads. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (12) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Orlando LT the Envy of Onlookers*Windows, power, second row door express down, Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear compound crank, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror, Storage, behind radio faceplate -inc: aux audio input jack *USB port when equipped*, Steering, power electric with variable assist, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Spare tire, full size.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

