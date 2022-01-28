2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
oil life monitor
130 amp alternator
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
3.94 final drive ratio
Steering, power electric with variable assist
Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Seatbelts, 3 point in all seating positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: switch on driver door
Airbags, front passenger sensing system
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Airbags, driver and front passenger side-impact, seat mounted
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in second row outboard positions & top tether for children in all second row positions
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Driver seat armrest
Illuminated cargo area
Child view mirror
Dome with theatre lighting
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under front row seats
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Rear seat, second row 60/40 split flat-folding -inc: centre armrest, dual cup holders