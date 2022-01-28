Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

127,124 KM

Details Description Features

$8,928

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,928

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale

$8,928

+ taxes & licensing

127,124KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162536
  • Stock #: F4CG5C
  • VIN: KL77P2EM4CK560921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CG5C
  • Mileage 127,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
oil life monitor
130 amp alternator
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
3.94 final drive ratio
Steering, power electric with variable assist
Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Seatbelts, 3 point in all seating positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: switch on driver door
Airbags, front passenger sensing system
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Airbags, driver and front passenger side-impact, seat mounted
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in second row outboard positions & top tether for children in all second row positions
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Driver seat armrest
Illuminated cargo area
Child view mirror
Dome with theatre lighting
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under front row seats
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Rear seat, second row 60/40 split flat-folding -inc: centre armrest, dual cup holders
Head restraints, adjustable all positions
Seat storage back pocket, driver
Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer
Rear seat, third row 50/50 split flat-folding
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual driver
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual front passenger
Instrumentation, black instrument panel with silver accents
Front row dual map lights
Power outlets, auxiliary, 1 front, second row, cargo area, 12-volt
Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Console, centre, closed storage and dual cup holders
Driver information centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed and digital speedometer
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under second row seats
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Intermittent rear wiper and wash
Door handles, body colour
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Lights, delay feature
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Spare tire, full size
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, body-colour
Lights, halogen composite
Lights, automatic exterior lamp control
Moulding, black upper body side
Glass, Solar Ray deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6-speakers
Antenna, short roof mounted
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2016 Honda CR-V SE H...
 92,222 KM
$24,964 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 32,025 KM
$38,185 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Pilot EX ...
 23,424 KM
$42,133 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory