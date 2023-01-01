$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" WT
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
98,724KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10417143
- Stock #: 2618
- VIN: 3GCPKPEA7CG250810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2618
- Mileage 98,724 KM
Vehicle Description
98724 original KMS Local MB truck that runs and drives excellent! Newer Tires, freshly safetied. Basic reliable crew cab 4x4 Truck with an economical 4.8L V8. Nice Heavy duty stainless steel locking toolbox and anti corrosion system included. Don't wait!
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Locks
Safety
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9