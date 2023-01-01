Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,724 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" WT

Location

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10417143
  • Stock #: 2618
  • VIN: 3GCPKPEA7CG250810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2618
  • Mileage 98,724 KM

Vehicle Description

98724 original KMS Local MB truck that runs and drives excellent! Newer Tires, freshly safetied. Basic reliable crew cab 4x4 Truck with an economical 4.8L V8. Nice Heavy duty stainless steel locking toolbox and anti corrosion system included. Don't wait!


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

