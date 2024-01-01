$15,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$15,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 4 x 4 Crew cab, 5.3 Litre with Low KM’s for the year, Power seat, Air, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Remote start, Runs and drives great,, No major accidents, The Crew cab features a spacious interior, Box liner and Flip Back hard tonneau Cover, just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website. Reasonably Priced at $15,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
