2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition 4x4 Crew Cab w/5.8' Box 143.5

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition 4x4 Crew Cab w/5.8' Box 143.5

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,196KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959600
  • Stock #: 18CS64940A
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA4CG124691
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500LS Cheyenne Edition 4x4 Crew Cab
Finance Available

Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!

All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

