2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4-wheel drive

Single two-sided key

Side guard door beams

Chrome centre caps

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Convenience pkg comfort and decor

5'8" pickup box

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Door handles, black

(6) uplevel performance speakers

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad

Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows

Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp

Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system

Console, overhead, deluxe

Defogger, windshield and side window

Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats

Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers

Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners

Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows

Mouldings, body side, body coloured

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat

Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches

Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change

Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim

Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down

Windows, rear, power

Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers

Generator, 145 amp

GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)

Pick up box, two tier loading

Antenna, radio mast

Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system

Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor

Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection

Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing

Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist

Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille

Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured end caps

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style

Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors

Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)

Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls