2012 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500: CREW CAB, SIDE STEPS, 4X4
BED LINER , 4WD, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, 6 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS YES
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Spare tire lock
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Chrome centre caps
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Convenience pkg comfort and decor
5'8" pickup box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Door handles, black
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Pick up box, two tier loading
Antenna, radio mast
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured end caps
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic with map pockets
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...
