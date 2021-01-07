Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

167,887 KM

Details Description Features

$21,282

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LTZ Crew Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

167,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6547378
  • Stock #: F3U8W7
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE78CG273977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,887 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 4WD White

Odometer is 1768 kilometers below market average!

Bluetooth, Bose Speaker System, Remote Vehicle Start, Park Assist, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Off Road Suspension Package, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rancho Front & Rear Shocks, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Silverado Z71 Plus Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

