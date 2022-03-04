Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

193,248 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

193,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8616491
  VIN: 3GCPKREA7CG311438

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 193,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely Equipped Silverado crew cab, economical 4.8 L with air tilt cruise power windows power door locks and power mirrors, very clean body, local Manitoba Vehicle with no major accidents, Aftermarket Stereo system with Blue tooth, Weatherguard mats and a Tonneau cover to keep your load secure and dry. Carfax history report is available, currently being Safetied which includes ball joints and brakes and routine service. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Avantagard and Lubrico Extended warranties are also available at very reasonable prices. Dealer # 9491

Vehicle Features

Cheyenne Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

