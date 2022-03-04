$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
193,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8616491
- VIN: 3GCPKREA7CG311438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Cheyenne Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westside Sales
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7