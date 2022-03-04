2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 2 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

8616491 VIN: 3GCPKREA7CG311438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,248 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Cheyenne Edition Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

