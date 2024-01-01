Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

105,131 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
LS Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers |

LS Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers |

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,131KM
VIN 1G1JA6EHXC4115732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE, 1.8L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC
Exhaust system -inc: single, stainless steel
Electric pwr rack-&-pinion steering
Suspension, front Macpherson strut, rear torsion beam

Interior

Compass
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
2-way manual seat adjuster, front passenger side
4-way manual adjuster, front driver side, manual lumbar
Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Mirror, rear-view
Steering wheel, 3 spoke sport
Windows, manual
Heater ducts, driver and passenger side window defog, rear seat
Lighting, rear dome lamp
Sunshades, driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
Cargo area, security cover
Steering wheel controls, audio and phone
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Safety

Child safety seat "LATCH" system
Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
Child security rear doors locks
Hill hold assist
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Seatbelts, 3-point, pretensioners, front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
4-Speaker Audio System
Antenna, roof mounted

Exterior

Door handles, body colour
Lighting, automatic on-off headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: variable delay
Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent (only on 5-door)
Spare tire, compact
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, manual, body colour

Additional Features

cargo compartment
Lighting
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
interior with theater dimming
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

2012 Chevrolet Sonic