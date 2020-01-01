2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Subcompact Car, 4dr Sdn LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Exterior
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)
- PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: shifter interlock brake remote start
