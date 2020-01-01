2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Subcompact Car, 4dr Sdn LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)

PEACE OF MIND PKG -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags tire pressure monitoring system

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: shifter interlock brake remote start

