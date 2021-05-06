Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

112,000 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125487
  • VIN: 1g1jc6eh7c4215281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious hatchback with LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2012 Sonic Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 112,000km! Power windows , AC tilt Cruise & more! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 7950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

