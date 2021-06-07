Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

135,511 KM

Details Description

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ MANUAL, MOONROOF, LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ MANUAL, MOONROOF, LEATHER

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7242500
  2. 7242500
  3. 7242500
  4. 7242500
  5. 7242500
  6. 7242500
  7. 7242500
  8. 7242500
  9. 7242500
  10. 7242500
  11. 7242500
  12. 7242500
  13. 7242500
  14. 7242500
  15. 7242500
  16. 7242500
  17. 7242500
  18. 7242500
  19. 7242500
  20. 7242500
Contact Seller

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

135,511KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7242500
  • Stock #: 2653
  • VIN: 1G1JF5SB8C4172653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2653
  • Mileage 135,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET SONIC LTZ

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ONSTAR, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, POWER MOONROOF, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REMOTE START, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, MP3 CAPABILITY, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2017 RAM 1500 ST 4X4...
 0 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 105,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 381,804 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory