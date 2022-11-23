Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

106,023 KM

Details Description Features

$8,932

+ tax & licensing
$8,932

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$8,932

+ taxes & licensing

106,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9443970
  Stock #: F4WDJF
  VIN: 1G1JC6EHXC4115014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WDJF
  • Mileage 106,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
It's That Time Of Year Again: Kia's $500 Holiday Bonus Is Back On Select 2023 Kia Models!
Kia's 1% Loyalty Rate Reduction Program Is Also Available on ALL New Kia Models And Don't Forget To Ask About The $500 Military And Grad Rebate Programs For Qualifying Buyers!
See Birchwood Kia Regent For More Details!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model!

Only at Birchwood Kia Regent: The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden fees or charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO trade-in required!
NO money down needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood Kia!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE, 1.8L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC
Exhaust system -inc: single, stainless steel
Electric pwr rack-&-pinion steering
Suspension, front Macpherson strut, rear torsion beam
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Content theft alarm
60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
2-way manual seat adjuster, front passenger side
4-way manual adjuster, front driver side, manual lumbar
Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Mirror, rear-view
Steering wheel, 3 spoke sport
Windows, power front and rear with express up/down for driver
Heater ducts, driver and passenger side window defog, rear seat
Lighting, rear dome lamp
Shift knob, chrome accent
Sunshades, driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
Child safety rear door locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system
Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
Child security rear doors locks
Hill hold assist
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Seatbelts, 3-point, pretensioners, front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
4-Speaker Audio System
Antenna, roof mounted
Door handles, body colour w/chrome strip
Lighting, automatic on-off headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: variable delay
Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent (only on 5-door)
Chrome, decklid, beltline, and trunk handle
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power, body colour, heated
Spare tire, compact
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Brakes-ABS
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Brakes-Type-Front Disc/Rear Drum

