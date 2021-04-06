2012 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6952084

6952084 Stock #: A9729A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 165,050 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front license plate mounting provisions Bluetooth Connection Silver ICE Metallic Smart Device Integration ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD) SEATING SEVEN PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION -inc: front bucket seats 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/SmartSlide 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat (STD) TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD) Requires Subscription EBONY CLOTH SEAT TRIM AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH USB PORT (FOR IPOD/MP3) CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume TheftLock 36 presets (STD)

