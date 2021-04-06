Menu
2012 Chevrolet Traverse

165,050 KM

Details Description Features

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

Location

165,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6952084
  • Stock #: A9729A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front license plate mounting provisions
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DIRECT INJECTION (DI) -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
SEATING SEVEN PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION -inc: front bucket seats 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/SmartSlide 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6 SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
EBONY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO WITH USB PORT (FOR IPOD/MP3) CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK -inc: aux input jack seek & scan digital clock auto tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume TheftLock 36 presets (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

