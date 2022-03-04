Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

146,600 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2LT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 8497324
  2. 8497324
  3. 8497324
  4. 8497324
  5. 8497324
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

146,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497324
  • VIN: 1GNKVJED9CJ161500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,600 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS/BACKUP CAM/7 PASSENGER/REMOTE STARTER & MUCH MORE!

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $132.97 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2013 Mitsubishi Outl...
 159,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 239,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V EXL
 233,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory