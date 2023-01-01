Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chrysler 200

131,547 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 10002701
  2. 10002701
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002701
  • Stock #: 449314
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB7CN192335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 449314
  • Mileage 131,547 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • Cruise Control
  • USB Connectivity

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Chrysler 200 LX
 131,547 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 164,504 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 161,973 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory