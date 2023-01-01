2012 Chrysler 200

$11,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 5 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002701

10002701 Stock #: 449314

449314 VIN: 1C3CCBAB7CN192335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 449314

Mileage 131,547 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.