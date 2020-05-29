2012 Chrysler 200

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Security
- SECURITY ALARM
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Suspension
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Brake/Park Interlock
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Advanced multistage front air bags
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Remote Start System
- Glove Box Lamp
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- analog clock
- Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
- Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted glass windows
- Tinted acoustic windshield glass
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Body Colour Fascias
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Removable short mast antenna
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Seating
- Front seat active head restraints
- Trim
- Black grille
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Additional Features
- Windscreen
- Hard Tonneau cover
- Body Colour Door Handles
- MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Air Filtering
- Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
- Locking glove box
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Door sill scuff pads
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk mat
- Trunk lamp
- Floor carpeting
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Pwr trunklid release
- Cowl-mounted hood release
- 525-amp maintenance-free battery
- Hood insulation
- Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
- Inside emergency trunk lid release
- Decklid liner
- Child seat upper tether anchorages
- Dual note horns
- LED taillamps
- Temp & compass gauge
- Pwr windows w/1-touch down
- 6-way pwr driver/front passenger seats
- P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires
- Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
- Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors
- Front & rear tinted solar glass
- Key fob controlled windows/pwr top down
- Dual sun visor w/vanity mirror
- 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
- Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, liftgate ajar
- Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting
- Black fog lamp bezels
- (6) Boston Acoustics speakers
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year SIRIUS subscription service
- Rear console lamp
- 3.6L V6 VVT engine -inc 160 amp alternator, dual exhaust w/polished tips, engine cooler
- Headlamps w/black treatment
- 18" x 7.0" polished painted aluminum wheels
- Perforated leather steering wheel
