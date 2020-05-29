2012 Chrysler 200

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Security SECURITY ALARM

Sentry key theft deterrent system Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Safety Fog Lamps

Brake/Park Interlock

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Advanced multistage front air bags Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats

Remote Start System

Glove Box Lamp

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

analog clock

Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest

Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay Comfort Illuminated Entry

Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted glass windows

Tinted acoustic windshield glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Body Colour Fascias Media / Nav / Comm Traveler/Mini Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Removable short mast antenna Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay Seating Front seat active head restraints Trim Black grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features Windscreen

Hard Tonneau cover

Body Colour Door Handles

MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST

SPEED CONTROL

Air Filtering

Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

Locking glove box

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Door sill scuff pads

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk mat

Trunk lamp

Floor carpeting

160-amp alternator

Front license plate bracket

Pwr trunklid release

Cowl-mounted hood release

525-amp maintenance-free battery

Hood insulation

Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)

Inside emergency trunk lid release

Decklid liner

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Dual note horns

LED taillamps

Temp & compass gauge

Pwr windows w/1-touch down

6-way pwr driver/front passenger seats

P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires

Electronic stability control -inc: traction control

Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors

Front & rear tinted solar glass

Key fob controlled windows/pwr top down

Dual sun visor w/vanity mirror

3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE

Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, liftgate ajar

Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting

Black fog lamp bezels

(6) Boston Acoustics speakers

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year SIRIUS subscription service

Rear console lamp

3.6L V6 VVT engine -inc 160 amp alternator, dual exhaust w/polished tips, engine cooler

Headlamps w/black treatment

18" x 7.0" polished painted aluminum wheels

Perforated leather steering wheel

