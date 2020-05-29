Menu
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

S

2012 Chrysler 200

S

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,944KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5132900
  • Stock #: 1876
  • VIN: 1C3BCBGG6CN116362
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multistage front air bags
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • analog clock
  • Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
  • Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Tinted acoustic windshield glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Body Colour Fascias
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Seating
  • Front seat active head restraints
Trim
  • Black grille
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • Windscreen
  • Hard Tonneau cover
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Locking glove box
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk mat
  • Trunk lamp
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Pwr trunklid release
  • Cowl-mounted hood release
  • 525-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hood insulation
  • Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Decklid liner
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Dual note horns
  • LED taillamps
  • Temp & compass gauge
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch down
  • 6-way pwr driver/front passenger seats
  • P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires
  • Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
  • Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • Front & rear tinted solar glass
  • Key fob controlled windows/pwr top down
  • Dual sun visor w/vanity mirror
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
  • Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, liftgate ajar
  • Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting
  • Black fog lamp bezels
  • (6) Boston Acoustics speakers
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (1) year SIRIUS subscription service
  • Rear console lamp
  • 3.6L V6 VVT engine -inc 160 amp alternator, dual exhaust w/polished tips, engine cooler
  • Headlamps w/black treatment
  • 18" x 7.0" polished painted aluminum wheels
  • Perforated leather steering wheel

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

