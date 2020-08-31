Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

139,736 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

LX

2012 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,736KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5750982
  • Stock #: 386955
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB7CN186955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,736 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
TOURING SUSPENSION
Compact Spare Tire
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Glove Box Lamp
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
Front/rear solar control glass
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Manual Adjust Seats
Front seat active head restraints
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
(4) speakers
Removable short mast antenna
Brake/Park Interlock
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multistage front air bags
Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dark argent grille w/bright accents
Body Colour Fascias
Body Colour Door Handles
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
140-amp alternator
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk lamp
Floor carpeting
Front license plate bracket
Pwr trunklid release
Cowl-mounted hood release
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child locks
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Hood insulation
outside temp display in odometer
Rear armrest
Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Front courtesy/map lamps
Decklid liner
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Dual note horns
Rearview Mirror
LED taillamps
17" wheel covers
Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors
P225/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
Driver sun visor w/vanity mirror
Passenger sun visor w/vanity mirror
2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, liftgate ajar
Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, LED lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

