2012 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Convenience Compact Spare Tire Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Glove Box Lamp Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest Tire pressure monitor warning lamp Windows Rear Window Defroster Tinted glass windows Front/rear solar control glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster Manual Adjust Seats Front seat active head restraints 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls (4) speakers Removable short mast antenna Safety Brake/Park Interlock 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Dark argent grille w/bright accents Exterior Body Colour Fascias

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Front/rear stabilizer bars 140-amp alternator Tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk lamp Floor carpeting Front license plate bracket Pwr trunklid release Cowl-mounted hood release Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child locks 525-amp maintenance-free battery Hood insulation outside temp display in odometer Rear armrest Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH) Inside emergency trunk lid release Front courtesy/map lamps Decklid liner Centre rear 3-point seat belt Child seat upper tether anchorages Dual note horns Rearview Mirror LED taillamps 17" wheel covers Electronic stability control -inc: traction control Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors P225/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay Driver sun visor w/vanity mirror Passenger sun visor w/vanity mirror 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar, liftgate ajar Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, LED lighting

