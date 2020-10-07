Menu
2012 Dodge Challenger

13,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 392 - Only 13kms & Immaculate!

2012 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 392 - Only 13kms & Immaculate!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6044898
  Stock #: SCV4930
  VIN: 2C3CDYCJ5CH110695

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # SCV4930
  Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WOAH LOW MILEAGE! 470 HORSEPOWER 392 SRT8 CHALLENGER!! *** ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE CONDITION!!! *** ONLY 13,000 KILOMETERS!!! *** Blistering 4.6s runs to 60 MPH from an absolute beast of a Hemi performance motor running all the way up to a hair-raising 292 KM/h top speed......This car is reserved only for a driver with serious talent, do not take it lightly!! 6.4L 392 Engine tuned up to 470 Horsepower and 470 lb-ft of Torque......6-Speed Pistol Grip Shifted Manual Transmission......Huge Brembo Brakes w/ Red Painted Calipers......Limited Slip Rear Differential......Adaptive Dampening Suspension......SRT Embossed Seats......Two-Tone Leather Interior w/ Red Accents......SRT Commemorative Badging......SRT Stamped 20-Inch Wheels......SRT Embossed Leather Steering......and a ton of luxury comfort features to boot. A spectacular car, immaculately preserved and stupid low kilometers. Keep it as a collector car and investment piece, or enjoy it as your new toy. Sacrifice sale at just $39,800. Financing and Extended warranty available upon request.

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2012 Dodge Challenger please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

