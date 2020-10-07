2012 Dodge Challenger

+ taxes & licensing
*** WOAH LOW MILEAGE! 470 HORSEPOWER 392 SRT8 CHALLENGER!! *** ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE CONDITION!!! *** ONLY 13,000 KILOMETERS!!! *** Blistering 4.6s runs to 60 MPH from an absolute beast of a Hemi performance motor running all the way up to a hair-raising 292 KM/h top speed......This car is reserved only for a driver with serious talent, do not take it lightly!! 6.4L 392 Engine tuned up to 470 Horsepower and 470 lb-ft of Torque......6-Speed Pistol Grip Shifted Manual Transmission......Huge Brembo Brakes w/ Red Painted Calipers......Limited Slip Rear Differential......Adaptive Dampening Suspension......SRT Embossed Seats......Two-Tone Leather Interior w/ Red Accents......SRT Commemorative Badging......SRT Stamped 20-Inch Wheels......SRT Embossed Leather Steering......and a ton of luxury comfort features to boot. A spectacular car, immaculately preserved and stupid low kilometers. Keep it as a collector car and investment piece, or enjoy it as your new toy. Sacrifice sale at just $39,800. Financing and Extended warranty available upon request.
Will accept trades.
