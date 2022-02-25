Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Challenger

73,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

* SRT8 392 Hemi * 470HP 6 Speed M/T * Nav & Htd Lthr *

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Challenger

* SRT8 392 Hemi * 470HP 6 Speed M/T * Nav & Htd Lthr *

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8356872
  2. 8356872
  3. 8356872
  4. 8356872
  5. 8356872
  6. 8356872
  7. 8356872
  8. 8356872
  9. 8356872
  10. 8356872
  11. 8356872
  12. 8356872
  13. 8356872
  14. 8356872
  15. 8356872
  16. 8356872
  17. 8356872
  18. 8356872
  19. 8356872
  20. 8356872
  21. 8356872
  22. 8356872
  23. 8356872
  24. 8356872
  25. 8356872
  26. 8356872
  27. 8356872
  28. 8356872
  29. 8356872
  30. 8356872
  31. 8356872
  32. 8356872
  33. 8356872
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356872
  • Stock #: SCV6671
  • VIN: 2C3CDYCJ6CH120975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HEADER ORANGE CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # SCV6671
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BIG 392 6.4L SRT8 HEMI W/ MUST HAVE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! *** RARE HEADER ORANGE + RAM AIR INDUCTION HOOD!! *** MATCHING ORANGE TRIMMED SRT LEATHER INTERIOR!!! *** Pride of ownership is evident with this fire breathing 392 SRT Challenger, for anyone in the market for a large horsepower summer tow, this deserves to be on your shopping list! Breath taking looks, phenomenal sounds, and muscle... lots of it... 470HP and 470lb-ft TORQUE right out of the box to be exact. More details coming soon - stay tuned!!

This Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 HEMI comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit Challenger mats. Yes, just 73,000 KMs (less than 7500 km per year)! Now priced to sell at only $39,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 Ford Mustang Ec...
 2,000 KM
$42,600 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 10,000 KM
$51,600 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 7...
 51,000 KM
$88,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory