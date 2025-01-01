Menu
<h3 data-start=151 data-end=233>🚗 <strong data-start=158 data-end=233>For Sale: 2012 Dodge Durango Heat Edition – Bold, Sporty, and Practical</strong></h3><p data-start=235 data-end=309><strong data-start=235 data-end=251>Dealer #4660</strong><br data-start=251 data-end=254 />📍 <strong data-start=257 data-end=309>The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</strong></p><p data-start=235 data-end=309><strong data-start=257 data-end=309>In the process of safety inspection - Please contact us to schedule a time for viewing</strong></p><p data-start=311 data-end=664>Looking for a sporty and capable SUV with rugged style and everyday comfort? This <strong data-start=393 data-end=428>2012 Dodge Durango Heat Edition</strong> in <strong data-start=432 data-end=447>clean white</strong> delivers strong performance, modern style, and practical space. With seating for <strong data-start=529 data-end=545>5 passengers</strong>, it’s perfect for smaller families, active lifestyles, or anyone needing room to haul without the bulk of a third row.</p><hr data-start=666 data-end=669 /><h3 data-start=671 data-end=698>📊 <strong data-start=678 data-end=698>Vehicle Overview</strong></h3><ul data-start=700 data-end=941><li data-start=700 data-end=726><p data-start=702 data-end=726><strong data-start=702 data-end=711>Trim:</strong> Heat Edition</p></li><li data-start=727 data-end=754><p data-start=729 data-end=754><strong data-start=729 data-end=750>Seating Capacity:</strong> 5</p></li><li data-start=755 data-end=800><p data-start=757 data-end=800><strong data-start=757 data-end=767>Color:</strong> White Exterior / Black Interior</p></li><li data-start=801 data-end=853><p data-start=803 data-end=853><strong data-start=803 data-end=814>Engine:</strong> Powerful V6 3.6L</p></li><li data-start=801 data-end=853><p data-start=803 data-end=853><strong data-start=856 data-end=871>Drivetrain:</strong> AWD</p></li><li data-start=910 data-end=941><p data-start=912 data-end=941><strong data-start=912 data-end=927>Body Style:</strong> SUV</p></li></ul><hr data-start=943 data-end=946 /><h3 data-start=948 data-end=983>⭐ <strong data-start=954 data-end=983>Key Features & Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=985 data-end=1509><li data-start=985 data-end=1061><p data-start=987 data-end=1061>💺 <strong data-start=990 data-end=1012>5-Passenger Layout</strong> – Spacious seating and extra cargo flexibility</p></li><li data-start=1062 data-end=1138><p data-start=1064 data-end=1138>🎶 <strong data-start=1067 data-end=1100>Aftermarket Radio</strong> </p></li><li data-start=1246 data-end=1315><p data-start=1248 data-end=1315>🎧 <strong data-start=1251 data-end=1275>Premium Sound System</strong> – Enjoy upgraded in-car entertainment</p></li><li data-start=1316 data-end=1407><p data-start=1318 data-end=1407>🖤 <strong data-start=1321 data-end=1358>Sport Styling – Heat Trim Edition</strong> </p></li><li data-start=1408 data-end=1453><p data-start=1410 data-end=1453>❄️ <strong data-start=1413 data-end=1451>Climate Control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1454 data-end=1509><p data-start=1456 data-end=1509>🛠️ <strong data-start=1460 data-end=1509>Certified & Safety Inspected – Ready to Drive</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1511 data-end=1514 /><h3 data-start=1516 data-end=1546>📍 <strong data-start=1523 data-end=1544>Come Take a Look!</strong></h3><p data-start=1547 data-end=1742>Visit us at <strong data-start=1559 data-end=1611>The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</strong> to test drive today.<br data-start=1632 data-end=1635 />✅ <strong data-start=1637 data-end=1678>In-house and bank financing available</strong><br data-start=1678 data-end=1681 />✅ <strong data-start=1683 data-end=1742>Dealer #4660 – Quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust</strong></p><ul style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; list-style: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; line-height: normal;> </li></ul>

2012 Dodge Durango

237,650 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Durango

Heat Edition - *5 Passenger Vehicle*

12562652

2012 Dodge Durango

Heat Edition - *5 Passenger Vehicle*

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,650KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJBG9CC117106

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,650 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2012 Dodge Durango