2012 Dodge Durango
Heat Edition - *5 Passenger Vehicle*
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
In the process of safety inspection - Please contact us to schedule a time for viewing
Looking for a sporty and capable SUV with rugged style and everyday comfort? This 2012 Dodge Durango Heat Edition in clean white delivers strong performance, modern style, and practical space. With seating for 5 passengers, it’s perfect for smaller families, active lifestyles, or anyone needing room to haul without the bulk of a third row.📊 Vehicle Overview
Trim: Heat Edition
Seating Capacity: 5
Color: White Exterior / Black Interior
Engine: Powerful V6 3.6L
Drivetrain: AWD
Body Style: SUV
💺 5-Passenger Layout – Spacious seating and extra cargo flexibility
🎶 Aftermarket Radio
🎧 Premium Sound System – Enjoy upgraded in-car entertainment
🖤 Sport Styling – Heat Trim Edition
❄️ Climate Control
🛠️ Certified & Safety Inspected – Ready to Drive
Visit us at The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB to test drive today.
✅ In-house and bank financing available
✅ Dealer #4660 – Quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust
204-255-1297