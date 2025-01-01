$18,991+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Wheelchair van
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 239005
- Mileage 203,432 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
WOW EXTRA CLEAN, DODGE GRAND CARAVAN WHEELCHAIR VAN CONVERSION (HANDIVAN)! THIS VAN SPENT LOTS OF TIME IN FLORIDA AND BC! SIDELOAD MANUAL RAMP, INCLUDES ALL TIE DOWNS AND SEAT BELT ATTACHMENTS, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, CRUISE, AM FM CD, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND OIL CHANGE! RECENT SERVICE INCLUDES WHEEL BEARINGS!
"We take the time to walk you through every feature of your wheelchair van, ensuring you feel confident and comfortable. With real homecare experience, we understand your needs and know exactly how these vans work in daily life"
*****VALUE PRICED AT $18,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
204-509-0008