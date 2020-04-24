2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Knee Air Bag

16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)

Redline Pearl

BLACK SEATS

BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM

2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)

MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin navigation system ParkView rear back-up camera SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.