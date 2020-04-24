1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel, remote USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription, steering wheel audio controls, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, REDLINE PEARL, MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, 28GB hard drive, 6.5" touch screen, Garmin navigation system, ParkView rear back-up camera, SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription.*These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan SXT the Envy of Onlookers*BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD), 16" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitoring sensor, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Tire carrier winch, Tip Start, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Sunscreen glass, Steering wheel audio controls.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If your minivan shopping list is all about functionality, features and price, the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan is bound to be an attractive option.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9. Just minutes away!
