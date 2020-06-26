Menu
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Local, DVD, Back-Up Cam

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Local, DVD, Back-Up Cam

Location

Sale Price

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

  114,058KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5292854
  Stock #: F38AVH
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0CR315583
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

DVD - Local - Back-Up Cam - And More! This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

