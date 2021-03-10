Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,828 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6701264
  • Stock #: 2430
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR253203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2430
  • Mileage 141,828 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.



You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US


@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232



cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

