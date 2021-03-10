Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,000 KM

$19,290

+ tax & licensing
$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Stow n Go - Wheel Chair Van

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT Stow n Go - Wheel Chair Van

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6726623
  Stock #: 4747
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8CR348069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4747
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex-Government Vehicle, Well Maintained, Only 68,000 KM, Wheel Chair Van, Rear Access, 6 Cyl, Auto, Stow N go, Bluetooth w/Voice Command, Satellite Radio, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, Customer Preferred Package 29G, Climate Group, Rear A/C/Heat, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much More, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **No Fees** (taxes not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 DEALER PERMIT # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Rear Air & Heat
Stow 'N Go

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

