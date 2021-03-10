Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,519 KM

Details Description Features

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

Crew New Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

143,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6804263
  • Stock #: F3W24W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3CR234879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice little van here we just couldn't send to auction. This mini van still has lots of life left.
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
17" x 6.5" painted aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

