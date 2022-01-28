2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 6 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188548

8188548 Stock #: 2804

2804 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR384811

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2804

Mileage 128,671 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.