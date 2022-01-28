Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,671 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

4DR WGN

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

128,671KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188548
  • Stock #: 2804
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR384811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,671 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service


***GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!***

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

