2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$9,980 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 3 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8376510

8376510 Stock #: 2854

2854 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR235245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 178,396 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.