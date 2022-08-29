Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

187,083 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ***AS-IS***

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ***AS-IS***

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

187,083KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9038959
  Stock #: F4P12C
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR347474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4P12C
  • Mileage 187,083 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
outside temp display
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
Front overhead console
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
HD radiator
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Tip Start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black/Bright Grille
Tire carrier winch
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted glass windows
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass
Accent bodyside mouldings
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

