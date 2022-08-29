2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$3,495 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 0 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038959

9038959 Stock #: F4P12C

F4P12C VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR347474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P12C

Mileage 187,083 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks LATCH ready child seat anchor system Dual note electric horn Rear child safety locks Advanced multi-stage front air bags Side curtain air bags for all rows Front supplemental side air bags Driver knee-bolster air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Rear Window Defroster Manual Adjust Seats Rear dome lamp Liftgate flood lamp Rear seatback grocery bag hooks outside temp display Dual Glove Boxes Air filter Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel active head restraints Instrument cluster w/tachometer Carpet flooring Black sill applique Lower instrument panel cubby bin Observation mirror Front courtesy/map lamps LH rear quarter storage bin Dual sunvisors w/mirrors Front passenger assist handles B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles 2nd row overhead assist handles Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler Pwr rack & pinion steering 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 160-amp alternator HD radiator 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler 3.6L VVT V6 engine Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Black/Bright Grille Tire carrier winch Black door handles Body-colour fascias Halogen Quad Headlamps Tinted glass windows Belt mouldings Headlamp time-delay off Fold-away pwr heated mirrors Variable-intermittent windshield wiper Left manual sliding door w/glass Right manual sliding door w/glass Accent bodyside mouldings Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Fixed long mast antenna Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.