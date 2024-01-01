$11,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Journey, R/T, All Wheel Drive, Graphite Metallic with Heated black leather seats, Factory remote start, Blue Tooth, Air Conditioned, cruise control, Power windows locks & Seats, Safety Certified and serviced ready for its new owner. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $11,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
