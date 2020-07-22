Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

101,243 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - Locally Owned

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524245
  • Stock #: F3A84Z
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5CT334403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Grey Pearl
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101,243 KM

Vehicle Description

This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.

We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

