2012 Dodge Journey

99,000 KM

Details

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5781696
  Stock #: 1664
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG7CT222492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Assist Handles
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted windshield
Performance Suspension
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
Air Filtering
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
160-amp alternator
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
Bright door handles
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Rear door child protection locks
Body-colour mirrors
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
Bright Side Roof Rails
P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
LED tail lamps
Passenger fold-flat seat
240-km/h speedometer
6-way pwr driver adjust
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
CHMSL Lamp
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual folding mirrors
368-Watt Amplifier
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

