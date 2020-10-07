Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

62,454 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

R/T AWD | 2 Sets of Tires and Rims | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

62,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6074175
  • Stock #: F3NDE8
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3CT148598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,454 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

