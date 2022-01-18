Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

181,000 KM

Details Description

$10,399

+ tax & licensing
$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8146954
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1CT316593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/ HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/DVD ENTERTAINMENT/REAR A/C/7 PASSENGER/TOUCH SCREEN/BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $119.23/bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

