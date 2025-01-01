$10,991+ taxes & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
Abarth
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRIGIO
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 76,350 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
*****WOW LOCAL, CLEAN HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE FIAT 500C ABARTH IS HERE! SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, 4CYL TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, 170HP, 5SPD MANUAL, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, SPORT SEATS, BLACK AND RED TRIM, FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 17' ABARTH WHEELS, ABARTH EXTERIOR TRIM, UNIQUE VEHICLE INSIDE AND OUT, COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Ground effects/lower spoilers, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: boost / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: 2 / integrated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Suspension control: frequency selective, Tuned suspension: sport, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
