2012 Fiat 500

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* *****WOW LOCAL, CLEAN HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE FIAT 500C ABARTH IS HERE! SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, 4CYL TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, 170HP, 5SPD MANUAL, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, SPORT SEATS, BLACK AND RED TRIM, FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 17 ABARTH WHEELS, ABARTH EXTERIOR TRIM, UNIQUE VEHICLE INSIDE AND OUT, COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Ground effects/lower spoilers, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: boost / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: 2 / integrated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Suspension control: frequency selective, Tuned suspension: sport, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2012 Fiat 500

76,350 KM

Details Description Features

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Fiat 500

Abarth

Watch This Vehicle
12622149

2012 Fiat 500

Abarth

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 12622149
  2. 12622149
  3. 12622149
  4. 12622149
  5. 12622149
  6. 12622149
  7. 12622149
  8. 12622149
  9. 12622149
  10. 12622149
  11. 12622149
  12. 12622149
  13. 12622149
  14. 12622149
  15. 12622149
  16. 12622149
Contact Seller

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,350KM
VIN 3C3CFFFHXCT289296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRIGIO
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,350 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

*****WOW LOCAL, CLEAN HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE FIAT 500C ABARTH IS HERE! SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE, 4CYL TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, 170HP, 5SPD MANUAL, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, SPORT SEATS, BLACK AND RED TRIM, FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, CLIMATE CONTROL, AC, ABS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 17' ABARTH WHEELS, ABARTH EXTERIOR TRIM, UNIQUE VEHICLE INSIDE AND OUT, COME SEE FOR YOURSELF! WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $10,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Ground effects/lower spoilers, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Window trim: black, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: boost / tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Alternator: 140 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 500 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: 2 / integrated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Suspension control: frequency selective, Tuned suspension: sport, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 10, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest
Rear spoiler: roofline
Alternator: 140 amps
Wheel spokes: 10
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear wiper: with washer
Door trim: cloth
Interior accents: chrome
Assist handle: passenger side
Vanity mirrors: dual
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Suspension control: frequency selective
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: jack / USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2016 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford Transit 250 224,419 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit 150 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford Transit 150 121,196 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 4Matic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 4Matic 104,832 KM $34,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2012 Fiat 500