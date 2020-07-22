Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

38,185 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport Local - No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

Sport Local - No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5597160
  • Stock #: F3AXM7
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR8CT113300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Latte
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Local - One Owner - No Accidents - This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Driver side knee bag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 40,515 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord To...
 87,996 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Tour...
 9,025 KM
$42,641 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory