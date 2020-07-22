2012 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Spoiler Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels Driver side knee bag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

